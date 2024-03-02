Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
