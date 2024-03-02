Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

