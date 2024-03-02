Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of STRA opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

