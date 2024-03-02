Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRI

Stoneridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stoneridge by 69.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.