StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

In other news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1,411.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,495,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

