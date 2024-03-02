StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of RBBN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.64.
Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications
In other news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
