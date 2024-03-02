StockNews.com Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
