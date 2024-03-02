StockNews.com Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

