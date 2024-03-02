StockNews.com Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.