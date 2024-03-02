StockNews.com Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
NYSE GMRE opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.59.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
