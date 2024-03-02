StockNews.com Lowers FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FRP Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FRP by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

