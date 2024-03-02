StockNews.com Lowers FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
