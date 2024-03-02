StockNews.com Lowers DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get DNOW alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Price Performance

DNOW opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DNOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DNOW by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 639,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DNOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.