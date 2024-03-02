StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMKR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EMCORE by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.