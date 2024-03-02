StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Stock Performance
EMKR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMCORE
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.