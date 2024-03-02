StockNews.com Downgrades Orion (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Down 1.6 %

OEC stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Orion has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,153 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 22.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

