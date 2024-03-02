StockNews.com Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $771.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 46.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

