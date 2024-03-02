StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

