StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

