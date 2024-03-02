StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

