StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of MARK opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

