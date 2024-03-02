StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

