StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

CVU stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.