Stifel Nicolaus Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.88.

SES opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

