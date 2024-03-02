Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $107.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

TREX opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. Trex has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.