Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STER. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

