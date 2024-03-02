Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJ. CIBC boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$72.82 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$49.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.