Steem (STEEM) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $133.48 million and $18.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.60 or 0.00719283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00147775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00054698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00229599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,978,306 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

