Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

Stantec Stock Down 2.2 %

STN stock opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.96. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$75.31 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

