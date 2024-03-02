Stantec (TSE:STN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$115.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$110.78 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$75.31 and a 52-week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

