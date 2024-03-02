Stantec (TSE:STN) Announces Earnings Results

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$75.31 and a 1-year high of C$118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.96.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.15.

View Our Latest Report on STN

Insider Activity

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.