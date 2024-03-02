Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec



Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.



