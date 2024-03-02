Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $81.74 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3,779.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

