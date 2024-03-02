Stantec (NYSE:STN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), reports. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Stantec updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

Stantec Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Stantec has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

