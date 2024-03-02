Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 17.9% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 1.9 %

STN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.