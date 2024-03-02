Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,737 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Caribou Biosciences worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,668,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

