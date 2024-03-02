Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.