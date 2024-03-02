Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OR. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0444 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.47%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

