Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 2,990 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

