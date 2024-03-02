StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance
SZLSF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About StageZero Life Sciences
