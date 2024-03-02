SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 148,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

