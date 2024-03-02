SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $151.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

