SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

