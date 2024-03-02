SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 28,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 9,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.55 and a 200 day moving average of $328.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

