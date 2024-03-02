SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,360 shares of company stock valued at $85,649,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $397.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $399.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

