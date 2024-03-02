SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $473,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,644,114. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.