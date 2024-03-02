SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $92.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

