SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $547.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.36 and its 200-day moving average is $519.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

