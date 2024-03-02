SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

