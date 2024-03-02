SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 171.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

VRSK opened at $241.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.99 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

