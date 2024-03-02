SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,977 shares of company stock worth $10,770,801. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

