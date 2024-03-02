SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

