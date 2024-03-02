SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.