SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 876 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $208.29 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

