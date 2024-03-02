SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $380.99 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $382.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

